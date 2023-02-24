NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at one school in Statesboro got the chance to hear from a local celebrity as part of Black History Month.

He’s been a premiere athlete at every level, but took time to speak to kids Friday about their own road to success.

NFL standout Justin Houston gets asked to speak all the time. But when the invite comes in your own hometown, it just means more.

The former Statesboro High Blue Devil and UGA Bulldog played with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He talked about the commitment needed to play football and reach the NFL. He talked about the team mentality needed to work with other athletes of the same caliber and not expect to be the star.

Houston spoke at Langston Chapel Elementary School as part of Black History Month. He says the observance should include contemporary figures as well as those in history books.

“I think kids get to look at it from a completely different view. It’s somebody from their own hometown that made it. Hopefully the kids can use that as motivation. ‘If he made it, I can make it,”” Houston said.

He took questions from the students about what it’s like to play in the NFL and the sacrifices that takes. Houston says he tries to come back to Statesboro and visit family more often once the football season ends.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.