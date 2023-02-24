Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police reunite family with missing pet monkey lost during car crash

Max the monkey was spotted by road crews on Thursday, and they called officers to help.
Max the monkey was spotted by road crews on Thursday, and they called officers to help.(Lexington Police)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A missing pet monkey in Kentucky was reunited with his family after he got lost during a car crash.

According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, officers helped the family reunite with their missing capuchin monkey on Thursday.

“Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol,” the Facebook post said. “But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max.”

LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday. Max and his family were involved in a crash while traveling on I-75. During the crash, Max got loose, and his family couldn’t find him.

However, the family never gave up hope of finding Max.

On Thursday, police said road crews spotted Max and called officers to help.

With the help of animal control, police officers were able to rescue the monkey and reunite him with his family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
One person dead, Savannah mayor ‘OK’ after crash involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.
Person seriously injured in 3 vehicle crash on Abercorn St.
Jacori Smith, left, and Antonia Adams, right.
2 suspects arrested for shooting in Hinesville
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
Trees added to Hendrix Park as rebuilding efforts continue
Trees added to Hendrix Park as rebuilding efforts continue
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
NFL player returns to Statesboro to speak to kids for Black History Month
Four friends use mobile hockey shop to bring gear to you
Four friends use mobile hockey shop to bring gear to you