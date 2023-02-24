Police searching for missing woman last seen on Hemlock Street

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is trying to locate a missing 54-year-old woman.

Police say Carla Kramer was last seen in the 7400 block of Hemlock Street on Feb. 19.

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. Police say she does not have a vehicle and there is no clothing description available.

Please contact police with any information regarding her whereabouts.

