Police searching for missing woman last seen on Hemlock Street

Carla Kramer
Carla Kramer(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is trying to locate a missing 54-year-old woman.

Police say Carla Kramer was last seen in the 7400 block of Hemlock Street on Feb. 19.

She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. Police say she does not have a vehicle and there is no clothing description available.

Please contact police with any information regarding her whereabouts.

