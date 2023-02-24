Police searching for missing woman last seen on Hemlock Street
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is trying to locate a missing 54-year-old woman.
Police say Carla Kramer was last seen in the 7400 block of Hemlock Street on Feb. 19.
She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. Police say she does not have a vehicle and there is no clothing description available.
Please contact police with any information regarding her whereabouts.
