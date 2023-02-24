Savannah city council votes to approve impact fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Developers will now be paying Savannah for their impacts on the city’s water and sewer systems.

The Impact Fee Ordinance passed at Thursday’s city council meeting with a vote of eight to one.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion with public input on the topic.

Mayor Van Johnson and the city manager were among those in favor of the ordinance, saying it would keep people from paying the city for projects that don’t affect them.

Others argued it would raise developer costs for those looking to buy a home.

Under the proposal, the fee for an average home sale would be 1% or just over $3,900.

The council also unanimously approved an exemption for those in affordable housing developments.

