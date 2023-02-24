Savannah doctor explains how to tell the difference between having allergies or being sick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flowers are blooming around us and it is no surprise that pollen is here early.

Doctors are helping people understand the difference between allergy and virus symptoms especially since the pollen feels like it’s everywhere you turn.

“So, mother nature’s a little confused.”

Memorial Health Physician Dr. Elizabeth Cornell says the weather going from cold to hot so often is to blame for pollen’s early annual debut.

Many people have allergies all year round but pollen season is known to tickle your nose and throat especially in our area.

“During spring break I always have allergies but it did come a little earlier than I expected,” says Haley Hernandez, who has been affected by the pollen.

When asked, “are you happy about that?

Haley said, “no, of course not. I don’t think anybody wants to be congested all the time.”

With all the virus going around like COVID, Dr. Cornell says many of her patients are having a hard time knowing if their actually sick or just having allergies. But, she says there’s ways to tell on your own.

“You’re symptoms will wax and wane more with allergies. You will not have a fever. You really shouldn’t have any pain. It’s much more typical to have symptoms sort of all up here where people will point. Some runny nose, some stuffiness, some postal nasal drip that cause a cough. Some folks if they touch their an allergen like pollen then touch their skin might even and get a bit of a rash,” said Dr. Cornell.

While can’t control the pollen outside, Dr. Cornell says it pays off to limit the dust indoors.

“Keep your house very, very clean. Frequently washing your sheets, your bedding, your pillows, your curtains, those things can collect a lot of dust and exacerbate allergies as well.”

She says if you have allergies, using 24/7 antihistamines like Claritin and Allegra typically relieve symptoms without making you drowsy.

Doctors also have told me using one of those over the counter medicines with a nasal spray is very effective.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.