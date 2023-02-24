Sky Cams
Savannah organization continues to support Ukraine one year since start of war

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks one year since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Over the past year, Savannah Supports Ukraine has been working to collect aid at a warehouse. The group’s leader, a Ukrainian native, says despite the devastation…she’s still determined to help.

“So this is 1,200 cases of different types of medical supplies,” said Uliana Gonzalez with Savannah Support Ukraine.

Boxes of donations sit stacked in a Chatham County warehouse bound for Ukraine.

Native Uliana Gonzalez says the country is damaged but not deterred.

“The war, the year of war united the nation and united Ukrainians within the country and abroad,” said Gonzalez.

That united front extends to the Coastal Empire where Gonzalez and her group Savannah Supports Ukraine have been working since the war’s earliest days to collect donations for those on the front lines.

We first introduced you to Gonzalez a year ago.

Since then, her group has been able to ship three 40-foot-long containers filled with local donations and money to Ukraine.

“We were able to help to purchase a rescue vehicle for military doctors that would take the wounded out of the field quickly and deliver them to the hospitals. And I believe by that time, it saved multiple lives.”

The group has done it with assistance from company American Moving and Storage which has helped prepare and transport donations.

“Even though it feels like such a small part of what’s going on, to be able to see the efforts that we’re doing here actually get to the frontlines with soldiers writing notes, saying how happy they are, you cant put it into words,” said Kevin Allen, the owner of American Moving and Storage.

The messages of gratitude from Ukrainians keep Gonzalez and her group going even during the war’s darkest days.

“Close family friends have already been killed by Russians on the front lines and they volunteered to go and protect their land,” said Gonzalez.

And much like the people in her home country, Gonzalez remains determined to continue the fight for help even as she reflects on one year of war.

“If there is one goal, and people are standing behind it together, united, we can make anything happen.”

The group will send their next shipment of supplies to Ukraine on March 4th.

