State prosecutors question Murdaugh after he reveals he lied to police

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As the state’s cross examination continued, the lead prosecutor focused on Alex Murdaugh’s new alibi that he unveiled Thursday on the stand, saying he was in fact at the kennels with his wife and son moments before they were murdered.

“The reality is Mr. Murdaugh is the reason why no one’s ever heard that before is because you had to sit in this courtroom and hear your family and your friends come in one after the other and testify that you were on that kennel video so that you - like you’ve done so many times over the course of life - had to back up and make a new story that kind of fit with the facts that can’t be denied... isn’t that true sir?” asked state prosecutor Creighton Waters.

“No sir, that’s not true,” Murdaugh responded.

The prosecution continued to push, hitting what they call Murdaugh’s “new story” repeatedly as he claimed he helped law enforcement as much as he could since the murders.

“Other than lying to them about going to the kennel, I was cooperative in every aspect of this investigation,” Murdaugh said.

“Very cooperative except for maybe the most important fact of all that you were at the murder scene with the victims just minutes before they died, right?” Waters asked.

“I did not tell them that I went to the kennel,” Murdaugh responded.

