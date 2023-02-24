Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

State prosecutors question Murdaugh after he reveals he lied to police

The prosecution continues its cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh.
The prosecution continues its cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh.(Nick Neville/Pool)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As the state’s cross examination continued, the lead prosecutor focused on Alex Murdaugh’s new alibi that he unveiled Thursday on the stand, saying he was in fact at the kennels with his wife and son moments before they were murdered.

“The reality is Mr. Murdaugh is the reason why no one’s ever heard that before is because you had to sit in this courtroom and hear your family and your friends come in one after the other and testify that you were on that kennel video so that you - like you’ve done so many times over the course of life - had to back up and make a new story that kind of fit with the facts that can’t be denied... isn’t that true sir?” asked state prosecutor Creighton Waters.

“No sir, that’s not true,” Murdaugh responded.

The prosecution continued to push, hitting what they call Murdaugh’s “new story” repeatedly as he claimed he helped law enforcement as much as he could since the murders.

“Other than lying to them about going to the kennel, I was cooperative in every aspect of this investigation,” Murdaugh said.

“Very cooperative except for maybe the most important fact of all that you were at the murder scene with the victims just minutes before they died, right?” Waters asked.

“I did not tell them that I went to the kennel,” Murdaugh responded.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
One person dead, Savannah mayor ‘OK’ after crash involving Amtrak train heading for Savannah
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.
Person seriously injured in 3 vehicle crash on Abercorn St.
Jacori Smith, left, and Antonia Adams, right.
2 suspects arrested for shooting in Hinesville
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

LIVE: Alex Murdaugh will take the stand again Friday in murder trial
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
Alex Murdaugh says he didn’t kill family, admits to lying to police
‘I am going to testify. I want to testify.’: Alex Murdaugh takes the stand
‘I am going to testify. I want to testify.’: Alex Murdaugh takes the stand