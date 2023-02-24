Trees added to Hendrix Park as rebuilding efforts continue

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New life is coming to Hendrix Park in Bryan County.

One group is aiming to re-establish roots at the recreation center that was severely damaged during last year’s tornado.

With a shovel and a goal, volunteers from the Savannah and Coastal Tree Foundations are working to replant some of the 250 trees lost at Hendrix Park in April’s tornado.

“We’re planting 32 trees that are all native, stronger tress than pines, so hopefully they’ll withstand future storms. These are very long-lived trees,” Savannah Tree Foundation Program Director Jake Henry said.

This replanting will surround baseball fields that were destroyed but now are nearly repaired and almost ready for opening day.

Volunteers with the tree foundation say even though they don’t typically do these types of events in Bryan County, it was important for them to be here at Hendrix Park saying that this replanting is one step in helping get this area back to normal.

“They’ll absorb some of the storm water that pools up out here. But it provides shade for people watching the baseball game too. So, it really has so many different benefits,” Henry said.

While work continues off the field, construction on the baseball diamonds is also moving forward with commissioners recently approving more than $600,000 in contracts for repairs - paid for by the county’s insurance policy.

“Fields 5-8 are almost complete. They should be ready by opening day in mid-March. But 1-4 will take a little bit more time and those contracts were for fencing, bleacher stands and the necessary things like that,” Bryan County Communications Manager Matthew Kent said.

As crews inch closer to restoring this park, volunteers with the tree foundation hope the replanting leaves an impact on future visitors.

“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best is right now. So, we really try to do this for the next generation,” Henry said.

