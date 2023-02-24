Sky Cams
Two ‘Old Farts’ return to Forsyth Park ready to hand out free advice

The Old Farts will be at the park for three straight weekends starting February 25
Old Farts Kevin Shotsberger & Razz Jenkins
Old Farts Kevin Shotsberger & Razz Jenkins(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember last year Forsyth Park added two new items, or, well people, that were quite a big hit.

A couple self proclaimed ‘Old Farts’ making stuff up, handing out free advice.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> ‘Old Farts’ spend weekends handing out free advice

These Chicago natives, Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins, are expanding their stay these year to three weekends starting Feb. 25.

You can find them in the same spot as last year, just north of the monument near the middle of the park.

While they will be bringing their typical nonsense, obscure tidbits, dubious advice and flat out lies to any and all, they are making an addition this year, a “Guest Old Fart” chair.

The chair allows others to join in on the fun and help them dispense pearls of wisdom. Of course, their advice is free, but as they say, you get what you pay for.

You can catch them at the park from 9 a.m. until noon for the next three weekends.

