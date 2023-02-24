‘We can’t forget a death as horrific as his:’ Family remembers Ahmaud Arbery three years later

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The State of Georgia is recognizing February 23rd as Ahmaud Arbery Day. It is the day Ahmaud Arbery was chased down, shot and murdered in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County.

Time hasn’t fully healed the Arbery family. We think of three years but for many of them, it feels like it was just yesterday. It’s been a rough week and they say the only thing getting them through it is keeping the conversation going and being there for each other.

“The hardest thing you can deal with…your children supposed to be burying you,” said Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father.

From a packed town hall to the park named in Ahmaud’s honor – friends and family shared tributes, emotions and reflections.

“We’ll ride in the car and they’ll think of him and just start freestyling and saying this is what they think he’ll be doing,” said Carla Arbery, Ahmaud’s aunt.

“Just the small things…riding through the neighborhood…I go out to Satilla shores not often because I don’t think it’s a safe place to be for as a person of color but every now and then I get the urge to ride through,” said Theawanza Brooks, Ahmaud’s aunt.

This is the second year there’s been an official state-wide designation for “Ahmaud Arbery Day” but hearing his name and remembering what happened to him comes with a lot of grief for the family.

”We’ve just learned to cope I feel like God gives you the resources that you need biblically, spiritually to be able to cope but you’ll never get over it. It’s something you’ll never forget and of course we can’t forget a death as horrific as his,” said Brooks.

But they try to remember when he brought them joy.

“A smile that will light the world in the dark.”

And getting almost 100% accountability with the three men responsible for murdering him going to prison .

“We were able to stand together to get justice for him. Stand together and unseat a DA something that had never been done. Stand together and get laws changed.”

But the family has made it very clear – until everyone responsible, including former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson – is locked up, they won’t stop.

“When you killed my baby you put me in this fight. And I‘m going to fight you till the end.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.