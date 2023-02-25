Sky Cams
CEO of Feeding America visits America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CEO of Feeding America stopping by the Coastal Empire Foday to visit America’s Second Harvest!

Second Harvest is one of Feeding America’s 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot says these services are a vital part of ensuring every community receives the help they need.

“I say we are where hunger is and that’s everywhere unfortunately. Now, this particular food bank has been a vital part of the work that we do as a network. They’ve done things that innovate and especially as it relates to making certain that no child in this community goes to bed hungry.”

