Hilton Head Christian Academy girls capture fifth consecutive SCISA basketball state title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the fifth straight season, the Hilton Head Christian Academy girls basketball program is brining a SCISA basketball state championship trophy back to the Lowcounty.

The Lady Eagles dominated the SCISA 3A title game against Shannon Forest, 67 to 38.

Tamya Hutchinson put forth a big-time championship performance for HHCA, pouring in 27 points in a variety of ways, and the junior also swiped 12 steals.

First-year Lady Eagles head coach Bobby Thompson took over the reigns from long-time HC Kenny Conroy, but a beat wasn’t missed.

“Coach Conroy laid a great foundation and I can’t give him enough credit, but it’s all about these ladies. We have seniors that have won four state championships now. They come to work everyday and have raised the expectations for every girl in this program,” Thompson said.

The Lady Eagles finish the 2022/23 season with a 27 and 2 record, and a SCISA 3A state title.

