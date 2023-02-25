Sky Cams
Memorial Health celebrates Thank a Resident Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is national Thank a Resident Day, a day to recognize resident physicians!

Here in Savannah, Memorial Health set aside Friday afternoon to celebrate their own.

Residents are doctors-in-training who have already gotten their degrees from medical school and take care of a wide variety of patients.

Memorial Health has 148 residents right now, and their training can last anywhere from three to five years.

Friday, they took some time off for a cornhole tournament, snacking with their coworkers, and visiting some miniature ponies.

Dr. William Hannah says days like today are important for showing residents how much the hospital appreciates their work.

“One of our primary goals is to train and retain physicians for Georgia, and not only Georgia, but rural Georgia, and I think we’re really making an impact on that. In general, we keep about 50 percent of our trainees, and so I’m very optimistic about the healthcare of our country and specifically for Georgians as well.”

