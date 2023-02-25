Sky Cams
Pooler Police investigating hit and run crash

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
Pooler, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash after a car was run off the road on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon on Saturday near the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Old Quacco Road. Police say the driver of the car that was hit sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No suspect has been identified, but the Pooler Police Department tells WTOC they believe they found the perpetrator’s car in the Berwick area, though no one was in the car.

WTOC will keep you updated as we learn more.

