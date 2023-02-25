Sky Cams
Two people hit by car on Hwy 280 in Bryan County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been hit by a car on Highway 280 between Groover Hill Road and Olive Branch Road in Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says the area is expected to be shut down for several hours.

They ask that you please seek an alternative route.

If you’re traveling east on Highway 280, you will be diverted onto Olive Branch Road.

At the exit of Hwy 280 and Interstate I-16, you will not be able to travel westbound toward Pembroke.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

