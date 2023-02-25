Two people hit by car on Hwy 280 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been hit by a car on Highway 280 between Groover Hill Road and Olive Branch Road in Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says the area is expected to be shut down for several hours.

They ask that you please seek an alternative route.

If you’re traveling east on Highway 280, you will be diverted onto Olive Branch Road.

At the exit of Hwy 280 and Interstate I-16, you will not be able to travel westbound toward Pembroke.

