5th annual Touch a Truck returns to Pooler

5th annual Pooler Touch a Truck
5th annual Pooler Touch a Truck(Mariah Congedo)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands headed to the Pooler Recreation Complex Saturday for the 5th Annual Touch A Truck event.

The event is four hours of fun for the whole family.

More than 55 businesses and vendors set up shop for the day.

The event gives kids the opportunity to see the vehicles they see every day on the road up close and personal.

They got to see how a crane and garbage truck works, sit inside a firetruck, and check out a bulldozer.

They even got to learn about our WTOC Storm Chaser.

Organizers say the event is also very affordable.

It cost a whole family $20 to get in.

“Even though children are wonderful there’s times when they’re not sleeping at night or they don’t want to eat their vegetables or whatever and it can be king of lonely when you’re a mom trying to figure out how to circumvent and get through all of the problems. This is a chance for them to find each other and find that support,” said Jennifer Mullis from Swanson Signature Event.

All of the money raised goes to the Pooler Mothers of Preschoolers.

M.O.P.S. is a nonprofit organization for mothers to meet other mothers who they can relate to most.

