Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower-60s for most. We’ll likely see a few scattered showers in the low-country/ northern areas by sunrise.

These should exit out to see by mid-morning. In the meantime, I’ll also be tracking scattered patchy fog chances in our southern areas. Once both of these clear, I’ll be tracking partly cloudy to partly sunny skies as high temps war into the lower-80s that afternoon.

Going into your Monday, I’ll look for starting temps to be around 60 degrees. Throughout the day, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies with more warm high temps in the lower-80s. Throughout most of next week, this trend should continue as we track low temps in the 60s, and highs in the 80s through Friday.

During this time, we’ll track a few isolated shower chances. However, I’m not looking for our next “large” rain chance until next Friday when a stronger system moves through. That will be the main feature we track this week.

If this comes to fruition, we could see temps go from the 80s Friday, and drop in the mid to upper-60s by Saturday afternoon. Be sure to stay updated throughout the week as this system continues to develop.

