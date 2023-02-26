Sky Cams
Effingham community hosts walk in support of local woman paralyzed from neck down

Walkers sign up(Shea Schrader)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Effingham County community gathered Saturday to walk and say a prayer for one of their own.

Lisa Bush, the executive director of Manna House in Rincon, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome a few weeks ago.

The rare syndrome attacks a person’s nerves, and in Bush’s case, paralyzed her from the neck down.

The timeline of her recovery is unclear which is why friends of Bush organized Saturday’s walk.

The idea was to bring supporters of Bush together to pray and reflect while walking around Springfield’s Baker Pond.

“She’s been so dedicated to the people of Effingham County and so involved in their lives, and so now this is a time where the community can step in and pray, walk, and yes, if they want to give, that’s a blessing as well,” said walk organizer Bill Gammon.

Gammon says Baker Pond was the perfect location for the walk because it’s serene and easy to get around for those who might not be as mobile.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

