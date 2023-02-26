Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death

Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of blunt force trauma to his head. His bail was set at $1.5 million.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma man arrested in the death of his 4-month-old son earlier this week was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Samuel Kennedy, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about a child brought in with head trauma, KOMO reported.

Doctors said the boy’s injury was consistent with abusive head trauma and that the baby had recent similar injuries, according to probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. The child died the following day.

Police said the child’s mother said the couple had three young children and that she had been at work on Tuesday.

Kennedy said he picked up his son because he was crying and eventually put him back in his rocker, but minutes later, the baby exhaled deeply, which caused concern, documents said. He then discovered his son wasn’t breathing, documents said.

Police said Kennedy initially denied dropping or shaking his son but after further investigation, was arrested, documents said. Police said he later admitted to shaking the baby after becoming frustrated.

The boy died of blunt force trauma to his head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. It wasn’t immediately known if Kennedy has a lawyer to comment on the case. His bail was set Friday at $1.5 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Smith State Prison
Georgia state prison leader addresses concerns at Smith State Prison
One killed, another in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bryan County
Alex Murdaugh on the stand in court on Feb. 24, 2023.
‘If only those dogs in the kennel could talk:’ Courtroom attendees share their thoughts after Alex Murdaugh testifies
Old Farts Kevin Shotsberger & Razz Jenkins
Two ‘Old Farts’ return to Forsyth Park ready to hand out free advice

Latest News

MESE hosts first gala
Migrant Equity Southeast hosts first gala to support immigrant community
Dr. Seuss' books
Savannah Children’s Museum honors Dr. Seuss with ‘Seuss Fest’
5th annual Pooler Touch a Truck
5th annual Touch a Truck returns to Pooler
Annual Teacher of the Year Gala
SCCPSS names 2024 Teacher of the Year