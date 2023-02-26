Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The grand marshal was selected Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

George F. Schwarz III will lead all the pageantry in March as the city celebrates some of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the nation.

“It doesn’t even seem real,” he said.

Schwarz has been a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member for 40 years. He graduated from Jenkins High School and Georgia Southern University.

Schwarz is a Savannah native and his grandfather and father were part of the committee. Schwarz’s son, Rick, is on the parade committee now as well.

