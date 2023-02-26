Sky Cams
High school basketball state tournament scores and highlights 2/25/23

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school basketball postseason continues on for many local teams across Southeast Georgia and the Lowcounty.

**SCORES ARE STILL BEING UPDATED***

GHSA BOYS

4A

Benedictine 72,

3A

Johnson 78, Crisp County 54

GIAA BOYS QUARTERFINALS

St. Andrew’s 54, Lakeview Academy 37

Memorial Day 62, Thomas Jefferson 22

