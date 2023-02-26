High school basketball state tournament scores and highlights 2/25/23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school basketball postseason continues on for many local teams across Southeast Georgia and the Lowcounty.

**SCORES ARE STILL BEING UPDATED***

GHSA BOYS

4A

Benedictine 72,

3A

Johnson 78, Crisp County 54

GIAA BOYS QUARTERFINALS

St. Andrew’s 54, Lakeview Academy 37

Memorial Day 62, Thomas Jefferson 22

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.