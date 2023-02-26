Savannah Children’s Museum honors Dr. Seuss with ‘Seuss Fest’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families came out Saturday to celebrate the fun and whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, for his upcoming birthday, at Seuss Fest at the Savannah Children’s Museum.

It was a fun-filled day with activities, science experiments, storytelling, a scavenger hunt and more.

Everyone who came was encouraged to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character.

Dr. Seuss is known for his rhyming and alliteration in books like The Cat in the Hat, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and many more.

Museum educators hope people will want explore the museum.

Especially during the summer when parents are looking for something fun for their kids to do.

“When children aren’t in school and they need something to do here in Savannah this is the place they should come to. When they’re here they get a great experience and I want them to be able to walk away saying, ‘ok I’m going to come back tomorrow or I’m going to come back the next day,’” said Savannah Children’s Museum educator Jamal Tanks.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

