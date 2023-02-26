Sky Cams
SCCPSS names 2024 Teacher of the Year

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Raegan Dillon of STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle School was named the Teacher of the Year the annual Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools gala.

It’s one of the biggest events that SCCPSS throws each year honoring 56 teachers from nearly every school in the district.

Dillon will be honored with the distinction of having the Flag of Learning and Liberty proudly displayed at her school.

She will also be the District representative for the Georgia State Teacher of the Year Program.

