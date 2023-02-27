Sky Cams
2023 Shakespeare Student Competition

By Aria Janel
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s that time of the year again, where students get to perform and show their love and appreciation for Shakespeare.

The English-Speaking Union is once again hosting the 40th annual Shakespeare Competition for high school students!

Randy Brannen, the chairman for the Savannah Shakespeare Student Competition and Robert Bayless, the vice president of the English-Speaking Union, joined Morning Break on Monday to talk about the competition.

