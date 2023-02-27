Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Tomorrow morning, I’m tracking starting temps lower-60s with a few dense patches of fog possible around the area. Once both of these clear, I’ll be tracking partly cloudy to partly sunny skies as high temps warm back into the lower-80s that afternoon.

Right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll come very close to the daily high temp record of 84 degrees. Throughout most of next week, this trend should continue as we track low temps in the 60s, and highs in the mid to lower-80s through Friday.

During this time, we’ll track a few isolated shower chances. However, I’m not looking for our next “large” rain chance until next Friday when a stronger cold system moves through. That will be the main feature we track this week.

While this pushes through, we could see gusts up to 40 MPH. It’ll be another “fast mover” and rain chances should move through quickly. This should drop our high temps down to more seasonable conditions in the upper-60s by Saturday afternoon, with 40s possible by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.