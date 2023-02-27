New company expected to bring 80 jobs to Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new company will bring around 80 new jobs to Screven County, using a building that’s been around for a long time.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Idea Nuova would set up a textile operation to make pillows, quilts and more. This comes only a few months after Millicken closed down it’s facility a few miles away.

County leaders say the timing could help everyone.

“So I think, for Idea Nuova, this is perfect for them because they have additional work force to hire,” said Rachel Barnwell with the Screven Co. Development Authority.

They’ll move into a facility that has recently held Sylvania Yarn Systems and Elk International. With the building already here, the company could be ruling as early as next month.

We’ll keep you updated on their progress.

