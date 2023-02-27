Sky Cams
Over $5 million owed in parking tickets, according to City of Savannah

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Savannah officials are ramping up efforts to collect outstanding parking tickets.

During the pandemic, the city stopped booting and towing cars but they started back.

The director of Mobility and Parking Services said the city is owed more than $5 million in parking tickets right now. He said this year they are back in full swing with booting and towing cars with several outstanding tickets and issuing tickets in general.

Director Sean Brandon says a good portion of the money owed to the city is by a few drivers that have accumulated a big tab. He says the city places a boot on your car when you have four or more outstanding tickets.

He says they started booting and towing cars again last year. They booted 500 cars in 2022. While their ramping up efforts this year, Georgia State Senator Josh McLaurin introduced legislation last week that would ban booting cars.

Brandon says it’s already illegal for private businesses to boot cars. He says he won’t know if the law would prohibit the public entities like the city from putting boots on cars until the bill’s final text is ready. If it does, he also doesn’t know if that would be a good thing for his office and for drivers.

“I don’t completely know the lawmaker’s intent but I do know that booting is a substitute for towing for us. It’s also lower costs. In the event of a tow, which we would authorize, the person would incur storage fees and towing fees on top of what they owe to us,” said Brandon.

He says if you’re ever in a situation where you can’t pay your ticket, call them and they can help you work out a payment plan.

