Plant Riverside District hosting nine-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside District is hosting a nine-day St. Patrick’s Day event.

The 2023 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration will take place from Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19.

The event will offer free live music by more than 30 bands on two riverfront stages, family-friendly activities and photos with Lucky the Leprechaun as well as festive food and drink options.

“We’re thrilled to host our third annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans celebration at Plant Riverside District, offering incredible live entertainment on two main stages and family-friendly fun for all ages,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection.

The celebrations begin at 1 p.m. on March 11. That evening, there is a Shamrock the Riverwalk Lighting Ceremony that will turn Plant Riverside green.

For a complete schedule of events and more information, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.