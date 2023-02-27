Sky Cams
Smith’s four-RBI day helps lead Tigers to series win over Spring Hill

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State baseball has now won all three series they have competed in this season. The Tigers defeated Spring Hill, 9-7, in the rubber match Sunday at Tiger Field.

Joe Smith led the way offensively for the Tigers, going 2-5 with 4 RBI. Smith is now hitting .514 on the season.

Enrico Peele picked up the win (3-0) for Savannah State.

The Tigers are now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in SIAC play and next travel to Kentucky State for a three-game series which begins on Friday.

