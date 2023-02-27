Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is making her fourth trip to South Carolina Monday since taking office.

Harris touched down in Columbia at around 11:20 a.m. and was greeted at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport by Rep. Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

Crowd filling in at @BenedictEDU, where @VP Kamala Harris will speak on the Biden admin’s work to expand affordable broadband nationwide. The White House announced earlier today a $175M investment to connect young Americans at Minority Serving Institutions to high-speed internet. pic.twitter.com/fOllofJNLh — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) February 27, 2023

Harris’ stop in Columbia comes as part of a domestic agenda that includes ‘Internet for All.’ Expanding high-speed internet access is one of the areas the White House said is an area of focus in, “access, affordability, and equity.”

The White House reported roughly $65 billion was included in the American Rescue Plan and general appropriations to improve internet infrastructure. It also reported consumers are saving roughly $500 million per month as a result of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Clyburn said South Carolina has received over $54 million towards expanding internet access since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Artis kicks off event with a welcome and the announcement of a multi-million dollar “Connecting Minority Communities” grant to help provide upgraded technology and improved internet access to BC students. @wis10 https://t.co/GSe98yvgci pic.twitter.com/YJc5sNNWYY — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) February 27, 2023

The program provides eligible households with assistance with their internet bills and a one-time discount on a laptop, desktop, or tablet computer. More information about the program can be found at the link here. The White House announced more than 16 million households are currently reached by the program.

Harris is also highlighting the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) announcement of $175 million to 61 Minority Serving Institutions for internet access, equipment, and training. The White House also reported NTIA is engaging with HBCUs to help connect campuses and their communities.

Harris is scheduled to speak at Benedict College at 12:45 p.m. It is her third visit to the state in the last nine months. WIS will live stream the event.

Tune in at 5 p.m. Monday evening as WIS premiers an exclusive one-on-one interview.

All hands on deck w/#ColunbiaPDSC law enforcement partners to assist @SecretService with the @VP visit to @CityofColumbia. Safety & security for her visit @BenedictEDU 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tdbjv3yaqF — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 27, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.