Vice President Harris visits Columbia, talks ‘Internet for All’

VP Harris announced a $3 million investment into Benedict College.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is making her fourth trip to South Carolina Monday since taking office.

Harris touched down in Columbia at around 11:20 a.m. and was greeted at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport by Rep. Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

Harris’ stop in Columbia comes as part of a domestic agenda that includes ‘Internet for All.’ Expanding high-speed internet access is one of the areas the White House said is an area of focus in, “access, affordability, and equity.”

The White House reported roughly $65 billion was included in the American Rescue Plan and general appropriations to improve internet infrastructure. It also reported consumers are saving roughly $500 million per month as a result of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Clyburn said South Carolina has received over $54 million towards expanding internet access since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides eligible households with assistance with their internet bills and a one-time discount on a laptop, desktop, or tablet computer. More information about the program can be found at the link here. The White House announced more than 16 million households are currently reached by the program.

Harris is also highlighting the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) announcement of $175 million to 61 Minority Serving Institutions for internet access, equipment, and training. The White House also reported NTIA is engaging with HBCUs to help connect campuses and their communities.

Harris is scheduled to speak at Benedict College at 12:45 p.m. It is her third visit to the state in the last nine months. WIS will live stream the event.

Tune in at 5 p.m. Monday evening as WIS premiers an exclusive one-on-one interview.

