Warm weather continues to start the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mild weather extends from the weekend into the work week. Temperatures start out near 60 degrees with patchy fog around as well. We’ll have temperatures in the 70 even before lunchtime along with highs in the lower 80s. The afternoon will be breezy, with gusts over 35 miles per hour possible under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be quite warm, with morning lows in the upper 60s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll have more of the same on Wednesday, with morning lows near 60 and highs in the mid 80s.

Our mostly dry stretch of weather continues into Thursday, with just a slight chance of rain possible. Highs remain well-above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon.

Our next best chance of rain arrives on Friday thanks to a strong cold front. This system will take some fine-tuning, but there is a chance for strong to severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening. We will also be close to tying a record high on Friday. Storms or not, this looks to be a breezy day.

This weekend will be cooler, with morning lows in the low to mid 50s on Saturday morning and highs near 70 degrees. Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 40s followed by highs once again near 70. We’ll have lots of sunshine this weekend, something to look forward to!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

