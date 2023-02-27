Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
HS 2/26
High school basketball state tournament scores and highlights 2/25/23
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Alex Murdaugh on the stand in court on Feb. 24, 2023.
‘If only those dogs in the kennel could talk:’ Courtroom attendees share their thoughts after Alex Murdaugh testifies

Latest News

Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
Idea Nuova
New company expected to bring 80 jobs to Screven County
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Over $5 million owed in parking tickets, according to City of Savannah