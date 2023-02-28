Sky Cams
At least 2 dead following crash in Screven Co.

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At least two people died over the weekend in a crash in Screven County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the cars were heading opposite directions on Highway 24.

The driver heading north lost control of the car, spinning into the other lane and crashing into the other car.

GSP says everyone in both cars died in the crash.

