3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Glynn County deputies were injured during a high-speed chase on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three deputies were taken to a hospital and are being treated for injuries.

The sheriff’s office said a white pickup truck was reported traveling at speeds over 100 mph on Spur 25 around 4:45 p.m. Monday. The truck also reportedly ran other vehicles off the road.

The Glynn County Police Department pursued the vehicle before disengaging. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase as the driver continued to run right lights at over 100 mph, ultimately hitting three deputies’ cars.

Sheriff E. Neal Jump pitted the white truck, slowing it down, and finally rammed the truck into the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was arrested with multiple charges pending.

