Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase

(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Glynn County deputies were injured during a high-speed chase on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three deputies were taken to a hospital and are being treated for injuries.

The sheriff’s office said a white pickup truck was reported traveling at speeds over 100 mph on Spur 25 around 4:45 p.m. Monday. The truck also reportedly ran other vehicles off the road.

The Glynn County Police Department pursued the vehicle before disengaging. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase as the driver continued to run right lights at over 100 mph, ultimately hitting three deputies’ cars.

Sheriff E. Neal Jump pitted the white truck, slowing it down, and finally rammed the truck into the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was arrested with multiple charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Robert Smalls
U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s annual address to be held Tuesday
Carson Colbert
Tattnall Co. man arrested for death of his stepfather
Tattnall Street Fire
No injuries reported in fire on Tattnal St.