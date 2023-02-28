Above-average warmth continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today starts out warm and breezy with morning lows in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through this morning, bringing with it a slight chance for a few showers as it sinks to the south. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid 80s, a few degrees warmer than Monday. Wednesday will be similar, with morning lows in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our mostly dry stretch of weather continues into Thursday, with just a slight chance of rain possible. Highs remain well-above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon.

Our next best chance of rain arrives on Friday thanks to a strong cold front, but there is some uncertainty with this portion of our forecast. This system will take some fine-tuning, but there is a chance for strong to severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening. We will also be close to reaching a new record high on Friday ahead of this stronger cold front. Storms or not, this looks to be a breezy day. A Wind Advisory is possible.

A few showers could linger Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with lows in the upper 40s followed by highs in the lower 70s. We’ll have lots of sunshine on Sunday, something to look forward to!

Cooler weather looks to extend into next week with Monday morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

