Club Car Championship tournament returning to Savannah on March 20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tournament where many household names in Golf got their start is back in Savannah this year.

The Club Car Championship will tee of on March 20 but organizers say there is always more than just golf to enjoy at the tournament and this year is no different.

The sixth annual event is set to host events that have become part of the community like the Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Café 5k, and Executive Women’s Day.

Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby says one notable difference this year is that all concessions will be from local food trucks and their concert on the range, featuring Yacht Rock Revue is open to everyone.

“Saturday is huge for us from I’d say even a regional audience. Yacht Rock Revue and this regional concert are attracting all of that so... I’d actually argue now it’s probably more people from outside the gates than inside the gates. So we love it. We’re glad people enjoy it and we just want to keep building it to be something special so that it can continue to be something that people are planning on their spring calendar.”

She says they are expecting their largest turn out of tournament history this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.