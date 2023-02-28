Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Club Car Championship tournament returning to Savannah on March 20

Club Car Championship
Club Car Championship(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tournament where many household names in Golf got their start is back in Savannah this year.

The Club Car Championship will tee of on March 20 but organizers say there is always more than just golf to enjoy at the tournament and this year is no different.

The sixth annual event is set to host events that have become part of the community like the Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Café 5k, and Executive Women’s Day.

Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby says one notable difference this year is that all concessions will be from local food trucks and their concert on the range, featuring Yacht Rock Revue is open to everyone.

“Saturday is huge for us from I’d say even a regional audience. Yacht Rock Revue and this regional concert are attracting all of that so... I’d actually argue now it’s probably more people from outside the gates than inside the gates. So we love it. We’re glad people enjoy it and we just want to keep building it to be something special so that it can continue to be something that people are planning on their spring calendar.”

She says they are expecting their largest turn out of tournament history this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Robert Smalls
U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls
Plant Riverside District will host the 2023 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration in honor of...
Plant Riverside District hosting nine-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah