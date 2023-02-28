Portion of Crossgate Road closed in Port Wentworth due to unknown substance

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Crossgate Road is closed due to an unknown substance on the road.

According to Port Wentworth Police Department Lt. Jeffry McMurry, the road is closed between Hwy 25 and Clifton Road.

The road could be closed for a few hours, and Lt. McMurry said once the substance is identified a better timeline could be provided.

