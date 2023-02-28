Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Portion of Crossgate Road closed in Port Wentworth due to unknown substance

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Crossgate Road is closed due to an unknown substance on the road.

According to Port Wentworth Police Department Lt. Jeffry McMurry, the road is closed between Hwy 25 and Clifton Road.

The road could be closed for a few hours, and Lt. McMurry said once the substance is identified a better timeline could be provided.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
RAW: John Marvin Murdaugh testimony - Part 2
Alex Murdaugh’s brother testifies in murder trial

Latest News

Adderall shortage impacting adults, kids in Chatham Co.
THE News at 4
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s annual address to be held Tuesday
Robert Smalls
U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s annual address to be held Tuesday