Garden City fire recognized as licensed medical first responder agency

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City fire chief says the department is now being recognized as a licensed medical first responder agency.

That means all of their personnel are now trained and certified by the National Register and Georgia State Certification for EMS.

Chief Michael Dick says this makes them a better tool for the community.

They can give a higher level of service because some protocols require EMS certification.

“Even in Garden City, we ran about 3,000 calls last year. In total between Savannah and Chatham County, there were almost 40,000 calls of service between fire, police and EMS. So it’s basically a benefit for the community. We can get out there and help them render first aid with a little bit higher of care until EMS gets there.”

He says the community can also help them out by only calling 911 when you need them because they still get a lot of calls for non-emergencies.

