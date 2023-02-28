Housing Authority responds to lawsuit filed against them over death of 15-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Housing Authority of Savannah filed a response to a civil lawsuit accusing them of being liable for the death of a 15-year-old girl in Yamacraw Village.

Desaray Gilliard’s mother is suing the housing authority because she claims they failed to secure the property and implement safety measures that could have saved her life.

The Housing Authority is requesting a judge dismiss the suit citing “sovereign immunity” which means, since the housing authority is a government entity they can’t be sued and are immune from a civil suit or criminal prosecution.

Attorneys for the Housing Authority state in their response the plaintiff must prove there’s an applicable waiver of sovereign immunity.

WTOC reached out to the attorneys for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.

