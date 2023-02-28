Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, Washington, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
RAW: John Marvin Murdaugh testimony - Part 2
Alex Murdaugh’s brother testifies in murder trial

Latest News

The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Why TikTok is being banned on government phones in US and beyond
The White House and Congress are taking aim at TikTok, and announcing new policies related to...
White House, Congress take aim at TikTok
The hacked system was disconnected from the network shortly after the breach and stolen data...
US Marshals computer system hit by ransomware attack
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community