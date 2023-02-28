Request to revoke Mario Wallace’s bond dropped

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Mario Wallace will remain out on bond after prosecutors dropped their request to revoke his bond.

Wallace is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Rajah Young after a youth football game.

Wallace has been out on bond and placed under house arrest since December 2021. Prosecutors originally wanted Wallace’s bond revoked after he was spotted at another murder scene.

Now, they’re dropping that request citing “witness and evidentiary issues.”

But, Wallace’s attorney isn’t denying his client shot and killed Young saying he did it out fear for his life.

Court documents are painting a clearer picture of what Mario Wallace’s attorneys are describing as a contentious relationship between their client and the man he’s accused of killing...Rajah Young.

According to a recent filing, attorneys say that Young was the boyfriend to the mother of Wallace’s children.

Now, Wallace’s attorney is asking the court to find Wallace “immune from prosecution” saying their client shot Young in self defense.

The documents describe a hostile relationship between the two.

Month’s before the shooting, Wallace’s attorney alleges Young “became increasingly belligerent toward” their client accusing Young of pointing an AK-47 at Wallace when he arrived to pick up his children.

Then, on October 12th, 2021, the night of the shooting, documents claim Wallace went to the complex to watch his son’s six and under football game.

Young was also there with his girlfriend, the mother of Wallace’s children.

During the game, Wallace’s attorney says that Young became increasingly agitated...making threats against Wallace to his girlfriend.

They go on to say that Young found Wallace walking with his son in the complex parking lot.

The documents then claim Young “exploded” when Wallace told his children, “Bye. Love y’all.”

That’s when his attorney says Young approached Wallace pulling out a gun. Wallace shot and killed Young out of “fear for the safety of himself.”

Many who were at the complex that night say there was panic as people rushed to make sure their child was ok.

A judge could decide whether Wallace will have immunity from prosecution during a hearing on April 11th.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.