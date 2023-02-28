Restructured fire fee to fall on mostly industrial, commercial businesses in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City residents should see a new fire fee on their bill soon. The hope, the city says, is to put more of the fee on industrial and commercial businesses.

The city manager said during their city council meeting close to 70% of the restructured fire fee will fall on industrial businesses.

Here’s the breakdown of the structure fee:

10 cents/year, per square foot

the minimum charge for single family homes is $50, the max is $100

for non-single-family customers, like businesses within the city, the minimum charge is $100 and the maximum is $5,000

The total amount someone would owe is the structure fee plus a wildfire charge of $75 a year, per acre of land. The wildfire fee maxes out at $500.

Since the fire fee directly benefits Garden City Fire, we sat down one-on-one with the chief about it.

“The price of apparatus, when you talk about fire trucks you’re talking about over half a million dollars for a fire truck. You’re talking about almost $1 half to $2 million for a ladder truck. You talk about staffing, the amount of calls you have to, the amount of staffing you have to have to make the calls, make the times to meet the standards. It’s just gotten to a point where we have to do something else,” said Garden City fire chief Michael Dick.

The chief described how more commercial and industrial structures are coming to Garden City, so they need to be able to have the resources to handle calls on a bigger scale.

“A basic residential structure fire, you have to have 15 fire fighters on scene per the NFPA standard. But a commercial structure 28 to 43 fire fighters on the scene to handle that type of incident.”

The chief says this fire fee isn’t going to be used for anything else but helping the fire department - upgrading critical equipment they rely on.

“The cost of doing business for us is just like everybody else...it’s growing. We don’t want to raise tax bases, millage rates, but we have to be able to afford our job.”

