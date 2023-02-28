Savannah’s SAFE shelter selects new executive director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of domestic violence has a new leader.

Shannon McClure has been selected as the new executive director of SAFE Shelter.

Leading non-profits is nothing new to Shannon McClure. Before coming to SAFE Shelter, she lead teams at the American Cancer Society.

She also volunteered at United Way of the Coastal Empire. Among McClure’s goals include addressing changes caused by Covid-19.

“Currently we have a handful of vacancies and that will be my number one priority is to support our leadership team by filling those vacancies and that in turn has the ripple effect to being able to be better community partners,” said McClure.

In 2022, the shelter served 1,800 victims...equivalent to 20,000 bed stays and 65,000 meals prepared.

McClure says she wants to use her experience, both personal and professional, to help others.

“I come from a single parent family and there was some domestic violence in my family early on. And so, I know how that impacted me as a child and I just think it’s interesting how life comes full circle and I can take what I learned in the non-profit world and apply it to what I went through.”

The shelter’s current facility has been running since 2021 and is one of the largest domestic violence shelters in Georgia.

