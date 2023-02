SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The grand marshal has been selected for the 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

George F. Schwarz III will lead all the pageantry in March as the city celebrates some of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the nation.

Schwarz has been a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member for 40 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.