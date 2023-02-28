Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s annual address to be held Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s mayor Jonathan McCollar will speak to the community in his annual address Tuesday.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar is expected to touch on a host of topics in his annual address. Among them will be transparancy and keeping people informed.

In addition, could will also discuss how the city is expected to grow over the coming decades with industry coming to the county and it’s impact on the city.

He’ll also talk about annual crime statistics released this morning. It’s a chance for him to pull back and look at the city overall and where it’s come from in the last 12 months.

“You can drive around town and see some of the improvements. But if you only stick to one side of town, you don’t know what’s going on in another side of town,” City of Statesboro Layne Phillips said.

The address will take place in the Carter Recital Hall in the Foy Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The mayor and some members of council are expected to be around after the address to answer questions and speak with people.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.