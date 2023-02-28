Tattnall Co. man arrested for death of his stepfather

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tattnall County man was arrested Sunday for the death of his stepfather.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person being shot at a home on Lynntown Road around 10:54 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 46-year-old James Eric Williamson inside the home and deceased from gunshot wounds.

Williamson was reportedly shot by his stepson during a domestic dispute, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Carson Colbert, 19, has been charged with murder.

The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Williamson.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the death on Feb. 26.

