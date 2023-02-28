Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tattnall Co. man arrested for death of his stepfather

Carson Colbert
Carson Colbert(Tattnall Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tattnall County man was arrested Sunday for the death of his stepfather.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person being shot at a home on Lynntown Road around 10:54 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 46-year-old James Eric Williamson inside the home and deceased from gunshot wounds.

Williamson was reportedly shot by his stepson during a domestic dispute, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Carson Colbert, 19, has been charged with murder.

The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Williamson.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the death on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Savannah PD responding to the scene
Police investigating shooting on East Park Ave. in Savannah
Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.
Defense rests case Monday in Murdaugh trial; jury to visit Moselle property
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah
Grand marshal selected for 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah

Latest News

Robert Smalls
U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s annual address to be held Tuesday
3 Glynn County deputies injured during high-speed chase
Tattnall Street Fire
No injuries reported in fire on Tattnall St.