U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Navy is renaming one of its ships in honor of a local hero.
The USS Chancellorsville is being renamed in honor of Robert Smalls.
Smalls was a skilled ship pilot and statesman born into slavery in South Carolina.
Despite the odds, he became an expert navigator of southern coasts. The decision to name a warship after Smalls is part of a congressional mandate requiring the military to cut dies with Confederate names.
