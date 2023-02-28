U.S. Navy renaming ship after Robert Smalls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Navy is renaming one of its ships in honor of a local hero.

The USS Chancellorsville is being renamed in honor of Robert Smalls.

Smalls was a skilled ship pilot and statesman born into slavery in South Carolina.

Despite the odds, he became an expert navigator of southern coasts. The decision to name a warship after Smalls is part of a congressional mandate requiring the military to cut dies with Confederate names.

