Calvary, Woodville-Tompkins girls advance to state basketball semifinals

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Calvary Day and Woodville-Tompkins girls took care of business in the Elite 8 of their respective classes on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cavs defeated Dawson County, 59-32. Calvary is set to face Lumpkin County in the 3A semifinals. That game is slated for March 3rd at 6 PM at Fort Valley State University.

The Lady Wolverines handily won their Elite 8 matchup against Oglethorpe County, 64-44. Their A Division 1 semifinal matchup is on March 3rd at 6 PM at Georgia College.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

