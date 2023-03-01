Calvary, Woodville-Tompkins girls advance to state basketball semifinals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Calvary Day and Woodville-Tompkins girls took care of business in the Elite 8 of their respective classes on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cavs defeated Dawson County, 59-32. Calvary is set to face Lumpkin County in the 3A semifinals. That game is slated for March 3rd at 6 PM at Fort Valley State University.

The Lady Wolverines handily won their Elite 8 matchup against Oglethorpe County, 64-44. Their A Division 1 semifinal matchup is on March 3rd at 6 PM at Georgia College.

