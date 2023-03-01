Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Closing arguments began Wednesday in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

The prosecution started its final argument to this jury calmly, with a soft tone of voice - different than how they began their opening statement six weeks ago, but still pushing the same message.

“After an exhaustive investigation there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said.

Waters maintaining that tone all the way until lunch break, telling the jury Alex Murduagh was on a hamster wheel that he had to keep moving.

“It is a different story like has never been seen before, the reason is, is that he is a different man,” Waters said.

As we know, Alex was an attorney, something the state wants the jurors to keep in mind when considering the complexities of this case.

“Think of it with that in mind, that this is an individual who is trained to understand how to put together cases,” Waters said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

